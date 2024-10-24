Advertisement

Said and unsaid: Week 9 media day

Said and unsaid: Week 9 media day

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz held his weekly press conference with the media Tuesday ahead of the matchup with Alabama.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou meets expectations for three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington

Mizzou meets expectations for three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington

Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington took his first unofficial visit to Missouri on Saturday.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Scouting report: Alabama

Scouting report: Alabama

This week, the No. 21 Missouri Tigers face the opponent everyone has had circled since the schedule came out.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Defensive last looks: Auburn

Defensive last looks: Auburn

We’ve looked into some deeper stats about how the Missouri offense did against Auburn, so let’s talk defense.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Chance McPike takes conversation with Brady Cook to heart on Mizzou visit

Chance McPike takes conversation with Brady Cook to heart on Mizzou visit

Class of 2027 wide receiver Chance McPike took an unofficial visit to Missouri on Saturday.

 • Kenny Van Doren

Published Oct 24, 2024
Jack Lange dives into relationship with Lamont Rogers, Mizzou culture
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
