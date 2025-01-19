Jack Powers passes up job offer to fulfill dream of playing for Mizzou

As Jack Powers finished out his final season at Cornell, he had two roads to consider, both leading back to his home state. Powers, who studied biochemistry at Cornell as a pre-med student, wanted to pursue an MD/PhD. With a job lined up at the Washington University School of Medicine in his hometown, he planned to work in a pediatrics lab. But then Missouri picked up the phone. "Once Mizzou showed interest, there was really no other option," Powers said. "No other school interested me even close to the level of Mizzou."

Tigers director of scouting Jared Russell has been Powers' primary contact throughout this whole process. He extended a preferred walk-on offer, set up a visit, handled the admission process and helped Powers find a place to live in Columbia. "The biggest factor for me making the decision was coming home," the St. Louis (Mo.) Westminster Christian Academy product said. "Playing for my home has always been a dream, and to me, that was the most important factor in my decision." With two years of eligibility remaining, gaining an extra season from being injured his freshman year and not playing his sophomore year, Powers arrived on campus Sunday for report day. "The interest and love from the staff was also an important factor," Powers said. "It was very nice to feel wanted by such a big-time program." Powers will also have a familiar face to reconnect with in defensive tackle Sterling Webb, who was a year younger than Powers at Westminster Christian Academy.

Growing up, though, an SEC foe of Missouri took over Powers' fandom. His grandfather, J.C. Moraja, was recruited by legendary coach Bear Bryant to play for Kentucky in his last year with the Wildcats in the 1950s. Even with Bryant moving onto Texas A&M and then Alabama, Moraja still spent his college career at Kentucky. "I grew up a Kentucky fan," Powers said. "However, when Mizzou first moved to the SEC and won the Cotton Bowl, I was hooked. It's hard not to fall in love with your home. It means everything to be back home and close with family."