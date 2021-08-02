Jackson Pruitt makes return visit to Mizzou
After camping with Missouri during the month of June and picking up an offer from the Tigers, Cass Tech (Mich.) offensive lineman Jackson Pruitt made a return trip to Columbia last week to get a be...
