Jaden Payne discusses recent Mizzou visit and offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Cane Ridge (Tenn.) safety Jaden Payne is one of the latest prospects from the Volunteer State to earn an offer from Missouri.Kentucky has also offered the 6-foot, 170-pound prospect with other SEC ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news