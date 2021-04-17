Jaleel Johnson details recent virtual visit with Missouri
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri just extended an offer to Putnam City North (Okla.) defensive end Jaleel Johnson back on March 24th, but they recently turned their interest in the three-star prospect up a notch."I actual...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news