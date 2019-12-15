However, there was one exception - Rock Bridge (Mo.) defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding .

Almost all of Missouri's current commitments were back in Columbia this weekend to get acquainted with new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

The three-star prospect committed to Missouri back on September 2nd and seemed solid with the Tigers until the recent firing of Barry Odom.

Despite a visit with new Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz earlier in the week, Logan-Redding chose to take an official visit to Minnesota this weekend.

The Gophers' coaching staff had been heavily pursuing the 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect, recently having an in-home visit with him within the last week.

Logan-Redding is the fourth decommitment for the Tigers since the Odom firing - joining Stafford (Tex.) defensive end Robert Wooten, Trinity Catholic (Mo.) offensive lineman Jalen St. John, and South Doyle (Tenn.) running back Elijah Young.