Missouri continued their in-state onslaught on Monday with the commitment of local Rock Bridge (Mo.) defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect chose Missouri over other schools among his final four that included Texas, Oklahoma State, and Kansas after previously taking multiple unofficial visits to Columbia.

The three-star prospect is Missouri's 13th 2020 commitment and the third defensive lineman - joining Kevon Billingsley of East St. Louis (Ill.), Cooper Davis of Viera (Fla.), and Robert Wooten of Stafford (Tex.).

Logan-Redding is also the second Rock Bridge (Mo.) commitment for the Tigers in this year's class, joining inside linebacker and teammate Will Norris.

Missouri is expected to take 1-2 more defensive lineman in it's 2020 class.