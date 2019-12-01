News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 13:50:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Jalen St. John decommits from Mizzou

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor

Trinity Catholic (Mo.) offensive lineman Jalen St. John became the second decommitment for the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class since Barry Odom was fired on Saturday morning.Continue reading below...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}