"I really told the coaches a week after my official visit," St. John explained. "When I actually put it out public, Coach (Barry) Odom texted me and said his phone is going crazy. I just got off the phone with Coach Davis, he was just like, 'let's get it rolling.'"

The three-star prospect told PowerMizzou.com last month his Mizzou official "shook things up" in his recruiting process to the point that he committed shortly after he returned home.

After his official visit to Missouri in June, two teams were on the mind of Trinity Catholic (Mo.) offensive lineman Jalen St. John - Missouri and Illinois.

For St. John, his belief in the coaching staff was the biggest factor in his decision to call Missouri home.

"I chose Mizzou because I wanted to take my own route," St. John noted. "At Mizzou, I know Coach (Brad) Davis is going to get me to where I need to be and the rest is on me. I feel like out of all the coaches he was the realist."

"I just feel like he can do a lot of stuff with me and whatever he gives me, I got to take it and run with it and put it on the field and show it on film and get to where I need to be at."

A few Missouri players have also reached out to St. John since his announcement, including the likes of Jack Buford, Tre'vour Wallace-Simms, Kelly Bryant, and others.

The St. Louis product has already connected with the other commits in a group chat and is ready to help in the recruiting efforts.

"I'm gonna be a recruiter and get this thing rolling. I'm trying to work on James Frenchie for sure and Dontae Manning, who just decommitted from Oklahoma."

St. John is the Tigers' 13th commitment of the 2020 recruiting class.