Jarod Hamilton joins PowerMizzou staff

PowerMizzou.com is excited to announce the addition of Jarod Hamilton to our staff as the beat writer covering Tiger football. Jarod will officially get started with us on August 15th.

Hamilton is a 2021 graduate of North Carolina A&T University where he served as a sports reporter, sports editor and editor-in-chief of The A&T Register, an award-winning student newspaper. He also interned at the Tuscaloosa News prior to his stint in Jackson.

"The opportunity to cover sports, especially football, at an SEC school has been a career goal of mine for some time and to be able to have this opportunity with PowerMizzou is a blessing and I am beyond excited to get to work," he said. "I've watched plenty of SEC football on television but I have never been able to go to a game in person, so I can't wait for Saturdays in the fall."

"After learning that Mitchell Forde would be moving on, I immediately began a search for his replacement so that the site would not miss a beat heading into football season," PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond said. "After evaluating and talking to numerous candidates, Jarod Hamilton emerged as my top target to join the team and further what we have built over the past 19 years. I'm excited to have Jarod on board and believe his energy and ability will be an asset to the site and a benefit to our loyal subscribers."

Hamilton was born in Fort Riley, KS and is a self-described Army brat. He grew up mostly in Charlotte, NC. His username on the site is JHamilton23 and you can follow him on Twitter at @jarodchamilton.