A year after sitting out due to health complications from COVID-19, Jayden Jernigan played in 14 games for a team that played for a conference championship, won the Fiesta Bowl and should finish in the nation's top five when the final rankings come out. From the outside, everything seems ideal for the redshirt sophomore from Allen, TX.

But on December 15th, Jernigan decided to leave Oklahoma State before next season and entered his name in the transfer portal. Why?