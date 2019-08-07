I did not realize this -- Johnathon Johnson is only 883 yards away from becoming #Mizzou's all-time receiving yards leader. — Pete Scantlebury (@PeteScantlebury) May 3, 2019

Don't feel bad if your first reaction to this was surprise. Or something stronger. "I read it two or three times," Missouri head coach Barry Odom said. Redshirt senior Johnathon Johnson has never had more than 745 yards receiving in a single season. He is 242 yards away from having a season that even cracks the all-time top ten at Mizzou. His 124 career receptions are just 11 more than Danario Alexander had...in 2009. And yet, here sits Johnson, just a 74 yards a game away from becoming the leading receiver in school history. Again, it's okay if you're surprised. He sure was. "I definitely was surprised," Johnson said. "I thought out of all the receivers that have been here, I didn’t think I was one of the guys that was like on the verge of finna getting ready to break it or get close to it."

Mizzou All-Time Receiving Leaders Player Catches Yards Years Danario Alexander 130 2778 2006-09 Justin Gage 200 2704 1999-2002 Chase Coffman 247 2649 2005-08 J'Mon Moore 158 2477 2014-17 Jeremy Maclin 182 2315 2007-08 Martin Rucker 203 2175 2004-07 William Franklin 143 2125 2004-07 Victor Bailey 128 2116 1990-92 T.J. Moe 188 2101 2009-12 Johnathon Johnson 124 1896 2016-present

Alexander had perhaps the best individual offensive season in school history. Jeremy Maclin was an all-American. Justin Gage, Henry Marshall, Leo Lewis and others went on to long NFL careers. Even Kellen Winslow, Chase Coffman, Martin Rucker and Michael Egnew give Mizzou a rich tight end tradition and set marks that most wide receivers fail to match. But even by matching his worst season (28 catches for 549 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2016), Johnson would move into fifth all-time, passing T.J. Moe, William Franklin, Victor Bailey, Rucker and Maclin this year. "When I first saw the stat, it was shocking," tight ends coach (and former wide receivers coach) A.J. Ofodile said. "Part of it is he’s so consistent, there’s not like that monster 1300 yard year with a lot o the other guys have had. Some of those other guys didn't have the career, when it's all said and done, they just had a couple of years."

Maclin played just two years. He is the only receiver in Missouri history to average 1,000 yards per season. Bailey played just three seasons. Alexander played four, but was riddled by injury. Coffman and Rucker each played four, but split time, and catches, with each other. Johnson is a rarity--good enough to see significant time as a freshman, but not ready to go pro before his eligibility was up. "When you go back to some of those guys, it’s a testament to JJ," Odom said. "Also offensively kind of the things we're doing. The yards he’s gotten after the catch has been impressive. He's determined." That's the other obvious factor. Ten of the top 11 receivers in school history finished their careers in 2002 or later. Bailey is the only exception, playing from 1990-92. Even more telling, the last five starting quarterbacks for Missouri rank in the top six in school history in passing yards. They would be the top five if Blaine Gabbert had played one more game. Even Maty Mauk, who played just one full season as a starter, is 10th on the all-time passing chart. Teams just didn't used to throw the ball like they have in the last 20 years. But all of this talk of mitigating factors is a bit of a disservice to Johnson. Offenses have changed and he's been here a long time, sure. But the all-time record is the all-time record. It would come without asterisks and Johnson has a puncher's chance to hold it four months from now. "That's pretty rarified air for him to be consistent like that. That's really what earmarks him for me," Ofodile said. "That's not to take anything away from how explosive he is. If you put together a Johnathon Johnson highlight reel at the University of Missouri it ain't like he's dinking and dunking and chipping away at it. I mean he’s got some huge explosive unbelievable plays." The record would be a big deal. Johnson, assuredly, would enjoy setting it. But he's not going to say that. "I think I received a tweet from somebody, I’m so and so yards away," he said. "I kind of watched it and looked at it a couple times and then I tried to block it out." "That is one of the things I sure hope he could achieve because of the type of competitor he is and what he’s done for our program," Odom said. "But team goals first and then it would be exciting for him to get that."