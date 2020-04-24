The first Missouri Tiger is off the board. With the 88th pick of the second round of the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have selected Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott.

Elliott left Missouri after a junior season that saw him rack up 44 tackles, including 8.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. The tackle played two seasons at Missouri, transferring to the Tigers after one season at Texas. He sat out the 2017 season.

Elliott is the highest-drafted Missouri defensive lineman since Charles Harris went 22nd overall in 2017. He is the eighth Tiger defensive lineman to be drafted since 2011. In Cleveland, Elliott will join a defensive line that features former Missouri defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is widely thought to be the next Missouri player off the board. Okwuegbunam caught 23 touchdowns during his three-year college career.

