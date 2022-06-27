Joshua Manning didn't spend much time at home in the month of June. The Lee's Summit wide receiver packed five official visits into the month, wrapping up the tour with a trip to Mizzou last weekend.

"It went great," Manning said of the trip. "It was different from all the other visits but it was a great visit. I had fun."

Manning said the Mizzou coaches split visitors up and formed teams for competitive contests throughout the weekend. But the highlight for him was a trip off campus to the state capitol in Jefferson City.

"The Capitol was crazy," he said. "We went to the top, which I don’t feel like everyone has the access to go up there. It was different."