Joshua Manning finishes up officials, readies for decision
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Joshua Manning didn't spend much time at home in the month of June. The Lee's Summit wide receiver packed five official visits into the month, wrapping up the tour with a trip to Mizzou last weekend.
"It went great," Manning said of the trip. "It was different from all the other visits but it was a great visit. I had fun."
Manning said the Mizzou coaches split visitors up and formed teams for competitive contests throughout the weekend. But the highlight for him was a trip off campus to the state capitol in Jefferson City.
"The Capitol was crazy," he said. "We went to the top, which I don’t feel like everyone has the access to go up there. It was different."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news