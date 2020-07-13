JUCO DL Daniel Robledo commits to Mizzou
Missouri added the experience they were looking for along the defensive line with the commitment of East Los Angeles (Calif.) College product Daniel Robledo.
Here is what Robledo said of his decision to chose Missouri in his commitment video posted on Twitter:
"I chose Missouri for many reasons. They have a great coaching staff and they've been there, loved me, and supported me since day one when they recruited me. They are going to take me to my highest level of competition and bring me to my highest point as an athlete. I truly believe they will give me everything that I have and I will give them everything that I have."
Originally from Hawai'i, Robledo also grew up in Arizona and attended Cholla (Ariz.) high school before going the JUCO route.
As a freshman, he recorded 35 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and four sacks.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect is also former JUCO teammates with current Missouri defensive lineman Benjamin Key.
Robledo chose the Tigers over the likes of Arizona, UCLA, Washington State, Boise State, Houston, UCF, Maryland, South Florida, Ole Miss, and others.
He becomes the 18th total commitment for Missouri in the 2021 recruiting class and the fifth defensive line pledge - joining Mekhi Wingo, Travion Ford, Shemar Pearl, and Jonathan Jones.
Stay tuned to PowerMizzou.com for more on Robledo's commitment.
