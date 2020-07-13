Missouri added the experience they were looking for along the defensive line with the commitment of East Los Angeles (Calif.) College product Daniel Robledo.

Here is what Robledo said of his decision to chose Missouri in his commitment video posted on Twitter:

"I chose Missouri for many reasons. They have a great coaching staff and they've been there, loved me, and supported me since day one when they recruited me. They are going to take me to my highest level of competition and bring me to my highest point as an athlete. I truly believe they will give me everything that I have and I will give them everything that I have."