JUCO DT target Jeffrey M'ba previews Missouri official
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Independence (Kan.) C.C. defensive tackle Jeffrey M'ba has been one of the fastest rising JUCO prospects throughout the fall.Missouri jumped in the mix for the three-star prospect back on October 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news