Former LSU and current East Mississippi C.C. edge rusher Sci Martin is the latest prospect to join Missouri's 2019 recruiting class, having signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday. With the addition of Martin, the Tigers have now completed their 25-man signing class.

Martin took an official visit to Missouri on the weekend of January 25th. He also had offers from Arkansas and Kansas.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound prospect signed with LSU out of McDonogh 35 (La.) high school as part of the 2016 recruiting class. He played in five games for LSU as a freshman, where he recorded two tackles.

He did not play any games for LSU in 2017 before transferring to East Mississippi C.C. in January 2018.

This past season, Martin tallied 36 tackles and 6.5 sacks with three forced fumbles in 11 games with East Mississippi C.C.

Martin becomes the sixth defensive line commitment for the Tigers, joining Chris Daniels, Darius Robinson, Isaiah McGuire and Z'Core Brooks.