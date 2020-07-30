JUCO OL Zeke Powell added to Mizzou's roster
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
PowerMizzou.com confirmed on Thursday evening that the Tigers have added Coffeyville (Ks.) C.C. offensive lineman Zeke Powell to their roster for the upcoming 2020 season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news