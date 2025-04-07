JUCO transfer punter John Butcher commits to Mizzou

Missouri landed the second punter it needed. El Cajon (Cali.) Grossmont C.C. transfer John Butcher committed to the Tigers on Monday as a preferred walk-on. The junior unofficially visited Missouri on Wednesday. Butcher will have three years of eligibility remaining and arrive to campus in likely late May or early June. "I felt at home the whole time," Butcher said. "The coaches are amazing, and the whole staff, the whole program is just amazing, so I figured I'd take my talents there and see what I can do."

Butcher totaled 2,768 yards on 71 attempts his sophomore season, averaging 39 yards per punt. He booted a long of 79 yards and pinned 22 kicks inside the 20-yard line. Butcher also held for place kickers on field goals and extra point attempts. "My directional punting was very good this year," the San Diego native said, "and also my hang-to-distance ratio was also very good as well."

While a few other schools expressed interest in Butcher, an opportunity with Missouri came initially as a surprise, one he came to a quick decision to pursue. Butcher only announced an offer from South Dakota School of Mines in January. "They're very transparent guys," Butcher said of special teams coordinator Erik Link and special teams assistant Brock Olivo. "It seems like they're going to get the best out of me, and that's what I wanted."

Beginning this upcoming season, the NCAA will enact a new roster limit of 105 players, meaning every rostered athlete will be eligible for a scholarship. Missouri saw a mass exodus of walk-on specialists in December and added only punter Connor Weselman from Stanford in the winter transfer window. "We'll bring in at least once more guy to help in that area," Link said after a spring practice in March.