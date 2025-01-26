Junior Day Roundup: Regional recruits recap visits to Mizzou

During its Junior Day event Jan. 18, Missouri hosted multiple rising targets from states across the region. The Tigers haven't officially offered these prospects scholarships, but a few broke onto the radar of staffers this past season.

While camping at South Alabama this past June, Elijah Berman jumped on the radar of Missouri recruiter. When coaches got him on campus Jan. 18 for the first time, Berman received praise for his size, weighing in at 297 pounds, more than expected. "I think Ohio has some of the best football talent in the country, so it makes sense that Mizzou would recruit here," Berman said. "Even though there were about seven other D-line recruits there, I still got a chance to talk to most of the defensive coaching staff." Berman enjoyed defensive line coach Al Davis as well as his love for the trenches and winner mentality. Berman, a Class of 2026 defensive tackle at Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade-Julienne, has family in St. Louis and two cousins enrolled at Missouri, so the school naturally impressed him on multiple fronts. "I also enjoyed how close the football field was to campus. It was like a small-town feel," Berman said. "The basketball game was a great time. It was nice seeing how supportive the student section was. They got the W and I caught a Mizzou shirt out of the cannon. Mizzou left a good impression, and I'm excited to come back."

Missouri targeted its punter of the future this past summer, when special teams coordinator Erik Link and special teams assistant Brock Olivo hosted Michael Bukauskas at a camp. The two staffers have stayed in contact with the Class of 2026 punter into the fall and winter, hosting Bukauskas for the Junior Day event. Since that first visit, The Prospect (Tex.) High kicker has refined his drop point and transformed his physique. "It was something Coach Olivo commented on as they took my measurements," Bukauskas said. "I am focused on continuing to build muscle and add weight, which I feel like I can carry well and this will help me created more distance and hang time on my punts."

Bukauskas also got the curtain pulled back on how Missouri operates, seeing behind the scenes on what makes the program unique. "I had more meetings with Coach Link and Coach Olivo, and I had a great time watching the basketball game with them," Bukauskas said. "I could see myself being very comfortable at Mizzou and contributing to their success, so I hope to have additional conversations with Coach Link as my recruiting process continues."

Three-star quarterback Anthony Coellner, the No. 7 recruit in Indiana, spent his visit with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore, offensive assistant Sean Gleeson and defensive assistant Christopher Ball, the primary recruiter for his home state who recently visited Carmel (Ind.) High. "I feel like they left a great impression on me, and I felt like that staff was really bought in on what (head coach Eli Drinkwitz) has built and is continuing to build," Coellner said after his first visit. "The hospitality was also next level, and each coach that I talked to was very personal and gave me some great advice." The Tigers also hosted three other recruits from the Hoosier State: Carsen Eloms, Kasmir Hicks and Monshun Sales. "I've always believed that Indiana has the most underrated football players in the country," Coellner said.

Class of 2026 offensive tackle Pete Eglitis spoke primarily with offensive assistant Brendan Boylan, the Tigers' recruiting savant for Ohio. Offensive line coach Brandon Jones told Eglitis he would try to visit Columbus (Ohio) Watterson soon. "They said Ohio is the farthest east they try to recruit, so it definitely makes me feel confident in my self when a big school like Mizzou starts to recruit me," Eglitis said. "I love the way he showed us film from practice and how they teach. ... I loved how they showed us how they teach their players in practice."

Junction City (Ark.) High was well represented with Dakylan Hampton, Brady Penister, Jermaine Singleton and LaMari'on Robinson in attendance for the Junior Day. It showed Hampton, a Class of 2026 wideout, what he needs to achieve to make it to the next level. "I'm glad we all go to experience what it's like being at the SEC level," Hampton said. "Coach Al keeps it real and doesn't sugarcoat nothing. ... I enjoyed the energy that everyone had, from the fans to the players to the coaches. It felt like everyone was together."

Not even 30 minutes of new linebackers coach Derek Nicholson being at Missouri, he came over introduced himself to Mason Marden and his family, made them feel welcome and a priority. "When he spoke more in depth later about the recruiting process and things to look out for, it really pulled me in, especially with the fact that he is very religious," Marden said. "An offer to Mizzou would mean a lot to me because it is my home state and I have gotten to know the staff pretty well."

Talking with Davis, Deminio Patterson related to the staffer well regarding the toughness and manhood he wanted from his players at Missouri. Patterson, a Class of 2026 offensive tackle at Little Rock (Ark.) Robinson loved the atmosphere around the program, including what he saw from the fanbase at the men's basketball game. "The basketball atmosphere was crazy," Patterson said. "The fans showed up and showed out, and the team most definitely did they thang. The staff were cool people. I think they should engage with the recruits more. Other than that, the visit was cool."

Penister loved his conversation with Davis about how to be a professional man while also learning new moves to use in the backfield. The Class of 2026 running back got to chat with running backs coach Curtis Luper about being a student of the game. "Mizzou is just everything I could ever want," Penister said. "I love the thrill and the excitement that comes with being a Mizzou Tiger."

Compared to his unofficial visit Oct. 19, Jackson Redman talked more with the coaching staff during the Junior Day. Joined by Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy teammate Evan Goodwin, a top Missouri target in the 2026 class, Redman spoke the most with Drinkwitz, Jones and Nicholson. "I'm seeing myself belonging more and more," Redman said. "Coach Drinkwitz, he was very welcoming and outgoing, and he's a really down to earth guy. We love talking to him. ... (Nicholson's) personality is very intense. He's very driven, he's very motivational and he seems like a great mentor. So I'm a big fan of him."

East St. Louis (Ill.) High has continued to produce eye-catching talent, and Class of 2026 wide receiver Kortez Rupert saw an uptick in interest to start 2025. Having attended multiple Missouri games before, Rupert got back to campus to speak with the wide receivers staff. "I really enjoyed the facilities and the bond they try to make with the recruits," Rupert said. "I talked with the assistant wide receivers coach, (Keyan Williams), and the wide receivers coach, (Jacob Peeler)." Rupert wasn't alone in representing East St. Louis, joining Armaad Sharp at the Junior Day. "It's exciting because me and Armaad worked hard all offseason," Rupert said. "It shows that it's paying off. I also talk to CJ (Charles) Bass all the time about playing there. He tells me to keep working and it will happen."

During his meeting with tight ends coach Derham Cato, Sharp learned ins and outs of the Tigers' tight ends rotation and how the position is utilized in the run game. Cato liked Sharp's physicality and balls skills at the point of attack. "Seeing my former teammate CJ Bass going to Mizzou and another former teammate, Marvin Burks, listening to them talk about their experience inspired me to go harder to work and to get where they are," the East St. Louis (Ill.) High tight end said. The family atmosphere impressed Sharp the most Saturday. "Love everything about the Tigers and how they treated me and my family like I'm one of their own," Sharp said. "We ate good and played games. The coaches were very approachable and open."

Singleton, a 6-foot-4, 340-pound offensive lineman, got to speak with Davis for the first time in person. The Class of 2026 recruit raved about the environment and energy around the university. "One thing that stood out to me was how they cared for their players' education and their health," Singleton said.

Defensive assistant Christopher Ball heard positive reviews of Prescott (Ark.) High sophomore Mario Brownlee, telling the 5-foot-11, 200-pound outside linebacker he'd stay in contact over the next few years. "This was my first time speaking with a Mizzou," Brownlee said. "What impressed me about the staff was they were very focused on not only getting us ready for our future for football but a career after football. They treated and fed us great. I would love to visit Mizzou again in the future. It was a great place."

In the quarterback group with Moore and Gleeson, Adam McKnight learned what the offense called for its quarterbacks to do, talking about the Class of 2027 signal caller's accuracy, decision making and deep-ball passing. "I know I can run," added McKnight, who broke off more rushes in the postseason of his sophomore year. "I'm athletic. I play basketball and baseball, and I know I can move and take on some hits." Playing behind top Class of 2026 recruit Jackson Cantwell at Nixa (Mo.) Nixa R 2, McKnight is familiar with Missouri coaches stopping by his school, but being raised in the state, he also grew up on the Tigers. "I always want to keep my mind open to other schools as well," McKnight said. "But Mizzou is a great program, and I can definitely see myself potentially playing there." The program made him feel like a priority quarterback target of the future as Link, Peeler and special assistant to the head coach Rick Jones all knew McKnight by name when he stepped on campus.

Robinson loved everything about Davis and his genuineness. From Robinson's film, Davis liked the lineman's long arms and ability to drive defenders backwards. "It was amazing. This my first year just understanding how big of rivalry it was," Robinson said about the basketball game. "It was a blessing to have my teammates there to experience with and guys I've played against this fall like Danny Beale."