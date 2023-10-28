Kaleb Brown feels like has a point to prove.

The 6-foot-7 guard struggled to establish a role with Missouri last season. Brown totaled 259 minutes across 27 appearances as a freshman, but saw the floor just 11 times as a sophomore as head coach Dennis Gates took over the program, garnering 86 minutes. Brown considered starting over, leaving for a fresh start at someplace new.

Instead, he's digging his heels in. He’s determined to succeed with the Tigers and worked harder than ever over the summer to ensure it happens. Gates has taken notice, repeatedly deeming the Huntsville, Ala. native as the team’s most improved player.

“I think after last year, I kind of let myself like slip a little bit just because of playing time and situations,” Brown said. “But I feel like I'm more locked in this year.”