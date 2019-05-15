Kalkbrenner enjoying breakout spring
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Even though he had just been whistled for a technical foul, Ryan Kalkbrenner couldn’t help but smile. Not the sarcastic, that-call-must-be-a-joke type of smile, but a genuine smile. His Mac Irvin F...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news