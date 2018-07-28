INDEPENDENCE, Missouri — The waistlines were a little bigger for some. The vertical leaps a little shorter for others.

But despite the stakes and the size of the crowd being substantially smaller than they used to be when these teams met, the alumni teams from Kansas and Missouri gave the crowd at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena a little taste of Border War history Saturday night. A game that resembled the Harlem Globetrotters or NBA All-Star festivities featured plenty of familiar faces, though.

Brandon and Kareem Rush traded 3-pointers, Mario Chalmers directed Kansas’ offense the same way he had the Miami Heat’s and Rickey Paulding put down a couple of thunderous dunks reminiscent of the early 2000s. Players traded trash talk, albeit less R-rated than in games past, but like he had been a dozen years ago, Brandon Rush and his 46 points were simply too much to overcome for Missouri as the Tigers fell 109-101 in front of about 2,000 people in Independence.

Kareem Rush admits he was a little disappointed in his younger brother showing him up and outscoring him, but he was more excited about the inaugural event’s turnout and the opportunity to get back on the court in the black and gold.

“It feels good; a lot of these guys I haven’t seen in a long time,” Kareem said after the game. “Guys like Keyon (Dooling), Johnnie Parker, Ricky Paulding, we played together, so for all of us to come back and compete again against one of our biggest rivals in KU was a dream come true.”

Led by Chalmers and the younger Rush, the Kansas squad jumped out to an early 21-10 lead early in the first of two, 20-minute halves. Rush, an NBA champion and former first-round pick who last played for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016-17, found his shooting stroke early on, hitting 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to extend the Jayhawks’ lead. The Tigers countered with Stefhon Hannah, who played for the Tigers from 2006-08, before a 10-year career in overseas and in the NBA G League. Hannah hadn’t lost his deft shooting touch though, knocking in a trio of 3-pointers to bring the Tigers back within five midway through the first half. After another Brandon Rush 3, Kareem Rush showed off the scoring prowess he displayed in two seasons at Missouri, scoring 14 points in the half to tie the game at 54 at the break.