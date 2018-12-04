Missouri has landed a commitment from the nation's most highly coveted graduate transfer in former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant. Bryant announced his intention to transfer to Missouri on Tuesday.



With Drew Lock's final game in a Missouri uniform set for the Liberty Bowl on December 31st, the Tigers have now found a highly-skilled and experienced replacement to step in and lead the offense in 2019.

Bryant took his official visit to Missouri during the weekend of Oct. 27, when the Tigers hosted Kentucky. He also entertained a high-level of interest from other SEC schools, including Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State, as well as North Carolina from the ACC. Barry Odom and Derek Dooley had an in-home visit with Bryant on Monday and sold him on their program.

After starting the first four games of the season for the Tigers, Bryant was demoted from his starting spot in favor of freshman Trevor Lawrence, then announced his intentions to redshirt for the remainder of the season and transfer.

Bryant had an overall record of 16-2 as a starter at Clemson. Last season, he helped guide the Tigers to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals while throwing for 2,802 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Bryant also rushed 665 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His career numbers include 3,333 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go along with 987 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing.

As a graduate transfer, Bryant intends to enroll at Missouri for the spring semester and will be eligible to play immediately. PowerMizzou.com will have more on this story.