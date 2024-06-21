The Tigers' second conference opponent will be Texas A&M in Week 6 on the road on Oct. 5.

We're a little less than a month away from SEC Media Days in Dallas. With the offseason slowly but surely winding down, there’s still enough time to talk about the acquisitions and departures Missouri's 2024 (and 2025) conference opponents have made.

The Aggies are the only team in the Rivals transfer tracker rankings to lose multiple players ranked as five-star transfers in Nolen and Stewart.

Nolen was the No. 2 overall player in the nation from the class of 2022. Last year, he recorded 37 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and a pass deflection in 12 games. He chose to join Lane Kiffin's team at Ole Miss.

Stewart, also a part of the class of 2022, was a five-star prospect and the 33rd-ranked player in the class. He recorded 38 receptions for 514 yards and four touchdowns a year ago. He has since transferred to Oregon.

Gilbert had a productive 2022 campaign with 61 tackles, a tackle for loss, four pass deflections and two interceptions. He was limited to two games due to a shoulder injury and only recorded five tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass deflection. He joins former Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker in Baton Rouge as a part of the LSU defense.

Overton is another former five-star prospect (four-star transfer) who left College Station this offseason. He had a decent 2022 season and recorded 31 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in 11 games before his numbers tailed off a bit in 2023 when he recorded 17 tackles in 12 games. He took his talents to Tuscaloosa to join Alabama.

Johnson transferred to North Carolina after racking up 24 receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Diggs was second on the team in tackles for loss with 11 to go along with 36 tackles, four sacks and two pass deflections in 2023. He transferred to Syracuse.