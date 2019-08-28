Throughout the first couple of weeks of fall camp, Khalil Oliver stood out every time he took his helmet off. The fifth-year senior safety most often wore his hair in braids last season, but had let it out during camp. Other than trimming the ends now and again, Oliver hasn’t gotten a haircut since arriving in Columbia more than a year ago. “Just want to do it now before I’ve got to cut it down and look clean and shaven,” Oliver said of the look. For Oliver, that time could be just a matter of months. And with the plans he’s making, a professional appearance will be important. When the NCAA instituted a rule that students who had graduated could transfer to another school to finish their eligibility, a stipulation was put in place that the destination school had to have a degree program not available at the player’s current school. The reality is, most players will find such a major to continue their education in the field they’re really pursuing: Football. Don’t get it confused. Like any college player in his final year, Oliver would love to keep playing after this season. But unlike many of them, he’s got a rock solid backup plan. Oliver is working an internship with the Department of Health and Senior Services in Jefferson City right now. He is considering other options, including a fellowship at the Centers for Disease Control, when he finishes up his Master’s in public health with an emphasis in epidemiology (the study of incidence, distribution and control of disease). “I’ve really enjoyed it there and they’re giving me good ideas of what I could do after or where I should start looking,” Oliver said. “I want to see what happens at the end of this year and figure it out from there.” “They gave him a project, late spring or early summer, put him running a division really and I got a call like two weeks into it,” Mizzou head coach Barry Odom said. “They’re like, ‘This guy’s unbelievable.’” At the risk of generalizing, Oliver doesn’t fit into the prescribed box for the student part of your typical student-athlete. “He is such a learner,” Odom said. “He asked me a couple days ago, he said, ‘I’m looking for some reading material. What’s your two favorite books?’ I gave them to him yesterday and he kind of looked at it and he’s kind of like, ‘I can read this overnight.’ “He’s such a thinker and processes it out and is really, really mature.” “(Education) That was always plan A,” Lamont Oliver, Khalil’s father, said. “Everything else was a bonus. That was always the first thing to get taken care of.”

Khalil gravitated to the medical field early. His dad said he always enjoyed science classes. His aunt is a pharmacist and he would talk about potential career paths with her. “He decided he wanted to see how he would handle the sight of blood before he decided to be a doctor,” Lamont said. “So he kind of changed routes.” Oliver has never really been the typical college football player. They don’t produce a whole lot of them where he’s from. He grew up in Meridian, Idaho. It is the state’s third-largest city, located between Boise and Nampa, the two most populous Idaho towns. It’s a city of 75 thousand, but not exactly a destination for college recruiters. “You don’t have a lot of Rivals or 247 out there doing a lot of recruiting and naming you and stars and stuff like that,” he said. One coach that knew plenty about the area was Chris Petersen. He was the head coach at Boise State when Oliver was going through the recruiting process and that’s where the two-star safety from Rocky Mountain High School was set to play his college football in December of 2013. “(Petersen) was at my house on a Tuesday night talking to me about Boise State and then on that Thursday he decided to take the job at Washington,” Oliver recalled. “I think two weeks later after the dead period ended I was contacted by him and took a visit up there and then took one to Oregon and then just started figuring out my schools from there.” Oliver had some solid options out of high school, but maybe not as many of them as he would have had if he’d grown up in a football hotbed. He credits his high school coaching staff for helping him realize his potential wasn’t limited by what recruiting sites thought of him. “They were always supportive and they knew my talent before I even saw it,” he said. “They were saying think bigger than just the schools you have down on paper. You can go anywhere you want.” One of those coaches was his dad. Lamont is the running backs coach at Rocky Mountain. He coached both Khalil and his older brother. “I coached on the other side. I didn’t want to coach them directly,” Lamont said. “It was always interesting. I’d always have to distinguish who he wanted his opinion from, if it was dad or coach.” Lamont could provide some advice on both fronts. He had been a highly recruited football and baseball player in high school before a knee injury sidetracked his career. Khalil ended up signing with the Ducks over offers from Oregon State, Washington and Washington State. Oliver was the Oregon special teams player of the year in 2016 and made 73 tackles over two seasons before suffering a season-ending injury in the 2017 opener. He graduated and was set to transfer that spring.

Oliver spent his first three seasons at Oregon (Daily Emerald)