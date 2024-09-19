King's Court: How often do third-year coaches make the NCAA tournament?

I did a version of this article last year looking at how common it was for coaches to make it to March Madness in both of their first two seasons with a program. With Dennis Gates’ third year coming up and two wildly different seasons under his belt, I thought it’d be good to do a bit more digging and look at the coaches who have been in similar spots before and how successful (or unsuccessful) they were.

And the reason I want to specifically at look at whether or not they made the NCAA tournament is because, in general that’s the goal of every high-major program every single year. There are some programs who have higher expectations, for sure. But in general, unless you’re Shaka Smart at Texas, making it to March grants you some job security.

There were some ground rules in my research. I only looked at coaches who were active during the 2023-24 season. I only included high-major coaches because the process to get into the tourney is different if you’re a mid-major — the only way to get an at-large bid is to either rack up a few wins over big schools and/or dominate your conference in the regular season. I obviously couldn’t include coaches who, like Gates, haven’t reached their third year with their current program. And for coaches who had one of their first three years coincide with the 2019-20 season in which there wasn’t a tournament, I pulled a KenPom and just went with the consensus from BracketMatrix.com for that year (those coaches will have an asterisk by their name if they would’ve made the tournament that season).

Here’s what I found: