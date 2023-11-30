Every time I go back to the box score to pull a stat from Missouri’s game against Jackson State, I am more and more puzzled about how the black and gold lost. Mizzou shot the ball better on both 2s and 3s. It had the rebounding advantage. It trailed at the free throw line, but not by a wide margin. The team was up six with 1:17 on the clock. The result really just came down to MU’s 18 turnovers and the 26 points JSU scored off of them.

It was by all means a game that the Tigers should’ve won. It’s going to be a loss that looms over the rest of this year and, really, one that’s going to stick with Dennis Gates throughout the rest of his coaching career — it’ll stand out like a bad tattoo that states “No Regerts.”

It’s also a game that felt a little fluky, for all of the reasons listed above. A lot of games have felt that way this year. You could say Mizzou should’ve beaten Jackson State just as easily as you could say it should’ve lost to Minnesota. It’s been difficult to get a good read on what this team is and what it can be because of how inconsistent it’s been.

Tuesday’s win over Pittsburgh didn’t feel fluky, though. It seemed real. You could say that the Tigers aren’t going to outrebound one of the top teams on the boards every night, but they’ve come out with the edge on the glass on five occasions this season. Missouri played with focus. The players didn’t get flustered despite a large disparity in foul calls. They made solid percentages from the field, forced turnovers and showed the poise of a team that was in the NCAA tournament last year.

If the JSU game was a destabilizing loss, the Pitt game was a recalibrating win. I predicted Mizzou to go 11-2 in non-conference play, which probably isn’t realistic at this point. But being 10-3 should keep them in the running for March Madness. Going 9-4 is survivable, too, but the Tigers would need to do well in SEC play.

I wrote about what’s not working for Missouri in last week’s column, so it makes sense to do the opposite this week after the team’s most important win of the year. Here are three things that are working well for the Tigers so far: