We are officially two months out from the start of the season. Everyone’s back on campus for the school year. The 90-degree weather is behind us — knock on wood. Before you know it, Mizzou Madness will be around the corner.

So far this offseason, I’ve written about the team’s returners, transfers and a few of the recruits that Dennis Gates and his staff are hoping to bring on in the near future. But I haven’t written all that much about the incoming freshmen. So let’s talk about them.

Let’s get one thing straight from the start: This is an all-time class for the program. Last year, shortly after Trent Burns committed, I looked at how the Tigers’ 2024 cycle compared to all of the others in the Rivals.com era. This year’s group ranked fifth out of 23 with an average player ranking of 76.8 and second with 19 total stars acquired. It finished sixth in Rivals’ class rankings, beating out the likes of North Carolina, UConn and Kansas. I did point out in the article that a highly-rated cycle doesn’t always guarantee on-court success, and that’s especially true in the transfer portal era. But in terms of pure recruiting jobs, this one’s up there.

This group stands out in another way, too. Here’s a snippet of what I wrote: “It’s also clear that this will be the Tigers’ tallest class of all time with two 7-footers committed — if you were to have every player from every class stand on each other’s shoulders, the 2024 class would tower over the others.”

I had the class ranked fourth in average height at 80.2 inches. At the time, I was basing the players’ heights off of their club team’s rosters. Missouri released its official roster last week, though, and the players’ average height is now 81.2 inches, which would’ve ranked second, the exception being the 2020 class which consisted of just 7-foot-3 Jordan Wilmore. Here are the updated heights and weights for all five players:

-Marcus Allen is at 6-7, 220 (up 10 pounds)

-T.O. Barrett is at 6-4, 200 (down an inch and up 20 pounds)

-Annor Boateng is at 6-6, 215 (up an inch and 10 pounds)

-Trent Burns is at 7-5, 235 (up two inches and 15 pounds)

-Peyton Marshall is at 7-0, 300 (no change)

The 2023 class had height, with 7-foot Jordan Butler, 6-foot-10 Trent Pierce and 6-foot-2 Anthony Robinson II. The issue, though, was that all three were fairly slim. Butler was listed at 230 pounds, Pierce was at 210 and Robinson at 175. The 2024 class has size. Most of these guys have the builds to play right now and not get pushed around.

Olive Oyl could truthfully be singing about any of them.