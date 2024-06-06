Portal season is officially over for Missouri, with the team completing its roster on Monday by officially introducing South Carolina transfer big man Josh Gray.

We’ve spent basically the entire offseason discussing the recruiting aspects of the program, and for good reason. Knowing who’s on the team plays an important part in figuring out what the range of outcomes are going to be for next year. But another important part of the equation is figuring out who the Tigers are going up against, especially in non-conference play.

Assistant coach Ryan Sharbaugh told me back in September that head coach Dennis Gates views scheduling almost as important as recruiting.

“It’s how you get everything started,” Sharbaugh said. “Both are that valuable. And those sit, you know, No. 1A and 1B in (Gates’) philosophy on program building … Coach Gates just needs a lot of credit, I think, for putting the investment into it.”

Looking at the games that are already booked for the black and gold for 2024-25, I have a hunch this is a year that Gates probably decided soon after he was hired to push some chips toward the middle of the table. Because a lot of the games seem lined up for Mizzou.

CBS’ Jon Rothstein reported last week that the team will tip the season off at Memphis on Nov. 4. Missouri had a bit of a missed opportunity hosting Memphis last year — head coach Penny Hardaway was suspended for the game, Memphis had a team loaded with newcomers who hadn’t had the chance to mesh yet and the black and gold got off to a 14-point lead in the first half before going ice-cold from the field and losing, 70-55. Hardaway isn’t facing a suspension at the moment and brought in a top-10 transfer class as ranked by EvanMiya.com. Facing Memphis on the road this year will definitely be a tough challenge.

The good news for Mizzou, however, is there’s a real chance that’ll be its only true road game before SEC play.