Know your foe: Arkansas basketball

I got a chance to trade some questions with Riley McFerran of HawgBeat, the Rivals Arkansas site, ahead of the Tigers' matchup with the Razorbacks today. Here are my questions an his answers.

Kyle: It feels like I have to start with what's gone wrong so far during conference play? Arkansas on paper looks like a solid team with a lot of depth, how has that turned into an 0-4 start in the SEC?

Riley: Arkansas, on paper, is a very talented team. Unfortunately, as many watchers of sports know, what's on paper doesn't always translate to the (insert playing surface). John Calipari's decision to opt for a shorter rotation this offseason probably wasn't the best, but who would've guessed a guy like Johnell Davis would be so average and no one on the roster could make layups consistently? I'm not saying that in jest, either. Arkansas has not been able to hit the broad side of a barn in SEC play from anywhere on the court and that's a big reason why the Razorbacks are 0-4.

Kyle: What do you see as the main strength of this year's team?

Riley: Speaking broadly, Arkansas' defense has kept them relatively in games when the offense has been bad. It's not necessarily high-caliber and can get beat against high-octane teams, but the unit does enough. More specifically, Arkansas has done a nice job protecting the rim for the most part. The Razorbacks rank 5th nationally in blocks per game this season (6.0 BPG).

Kyle: What about the main weakness?

Riley: Shooting, shooting, shooting. Never in my life have I seen so many missed layups, tip-ins and jumpers. Some of that is decision-making, but at some point you begin to wonder what's going on. Arkansas even struggles from the free-throw line, despite practicing it a lot, per Calipari. There are stretches where some players look unguardable, especially freshman guard Boogie Fland. But the biggest issue is players are driving in and looking for contact for the foul instead of actually trying to make the shot.

Kyle: What are the biggest differences you've noticed from the change from. Eric Musselman to Calipari?

Riley: The biggest changes aren't necessarily from a player perspective (Muss' teams struggled offensively, too), but the feeling from fans. You go from Musselman, who couldn't be a bigger match made in heaven for Razorback nation, to Calipari, someone Arkansas fans have hated for years. That transition was always going to be strange, but combine it with the pay-for-play, mercenary-like roster put together over the offseason and the last few regular seasons being mediocre, and it's no wonder fan support has been low. Arkansas not consistently packing out the legendary Bud Walton Arena is a testament to that.

Kyle: How do you see Saturday's game playing out?

Riley: Until the Razorbacks show me they can hit shots or at least take better shots, I'm not picking them to beat a good SEC team on the road. I mean, Arkansas lost to a pretty average (below average even) LSU team, why would it beat a Missouri squad coming off an upset over Florida? I suspect Arkansas with its back against the wall, will play with effort and will hold a lead at times. In the end though, Missouri pulls away and sends the Hogs to an 0-5 SEC record. Riley's Score Prediction: 78-70 Missouri. Kyle's Score Prediction: 84-76 Missouri.