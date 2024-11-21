Know your foe: Mississippi State

I got a chance to talk with Jason Stamm, the managing editor for Rivals' Mississipi State team site BulldogBlitz. We traded questions ahead of this week's game. Here are his answers.

Kyle: With Michael Van Buren taking over due to injury early in the season, how have you seen him develop throughout his freshman season? What was your initial thought on his play vs. where he's at now?

Jason: This was definitely supposed to be Blake Shapen's team this season as he was supposed to be the bridge. I don't think it was originally supposed to be Van Buren on the other side of that bridge, but Shapen got knocked out against Florida and Van Buren was thrust in. He was a bit timid, held on to the ball too long and just looked a little rattled the first few games. But he did enough to keep Mississippi State close against Texas, Texas A&M and Georgia, all teams that probably should have blown the Bulldogs out. While Van Buren still shows some of that, he's been smarter about his decision-making. What hasn't helped, is at Tennessee, he had a few pre-determined reads, one of which ended in an interception. So, the trust still isn't fully there from the staff, but Van Buren has the ability to make positive big plays happen. He just has to be smart with his decision-making.

Kyle: Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz shouted out Mississippi State's schedule and how tough the Bulldogs have had it this year, ending up likely playing all but one of the SEC representatives in the CFP. Do you think 2-8 is an accurate representation of the Bulldogs' talent level vs. other teams in the conference, or a product of repeatedly playing this year's top teams nonstop?

Jason: Yes and no. Had the Bulldogs played more teams in the bottom half of the SEC, I do think they could have won a few more games. But they still aren't a bowl-eligible level team. Losing Shapen and going with a true freshman at quarterback was obviously difficult to overcome. Keyvone Lee missed some time at running back and Creed Whittmore left early in the season, which also left them down some offensive weapons. If State can keep the majority of this team intact, there's a good core that's battle tested and I think will be better off for having played such a daunting schedule. But who knows, with the way players shuffle in and out anymore.

Kyle: The Bulldogs have struggled handling the run this year. Is that a consistant inability to stop runs throughout the game, a product of allowing big plays, a combo of the two or something else?

Jason: I think it's a combo of the two. State has just been gashed repeatedly up the middle. There just hasn't been a push to stop the run. As a result, (safety) Isaac Smith has been right in line to make tackle after tackle, after tackle. He had 20 tackles against the Vols, just being there in position, waiting on the ball carrier up the middle. But, that should tell you something with that being the case. Stone Blanton has been another line of defense, at linebacker, but the defensive front has just been porous.

Kyle: With just a couple of games left in a surely disappointing season, what is the mood like around the Bulldogs at this point?

Jason: I think it's still a fairly positive mood, considering the record. I mean, both games left, there's something for State to play for, even if it's not a bowl. It's Senior Day this weekend, so the Bulldogs would love nothing better than to upset a ranked team and send the seniors out with a win. And the Egg Bowl, on Black Friday with Ole Miss, is always something everyone gets up for, even if both teams were winless. That's a bitter rivalry that will always make the winner feel better about it's off-season.

Kyle: What do you see as the way the Bulldogs get their first SEC win of the season this week? If Mississippi State beats Missouri, what went right for the Bulldogs?

Jason: I don't see the aforementioned defensive line making too many stops. Hasn't happened all season, so why would it start now? But, if the Bulldogs can get some stops on defense, create a few turnovers, then get the offense humming like it can, this one can easily be close in the fourth quarter. In which case, you never know what might happen. That also means Van Buren needs to be smart and not have any turnovers.

Kyle: What's your score prediction and how do you see this game playing out?

Jason: I do think this one will be close, maybe even a one-score difference heading into the fourth quarter. It's been the case in just about every game, with the exception of Arkansas. BUT, Mizzou still has more to play for and has more talent on both sides of the ball. I think the Tigers will pull this one out. I'll say 34-27.