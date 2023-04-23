The announcement Missouri fans have expected for weeks finally came on Sunday. Senior forward Kobe Brown announced he would enter the NBA Draft the final day for underclassmen to declare themselves eligible. Brown said he will maintain his eligibility and keep open the option of returning to Missouri for a fifth season.

Brown will now go through pre-draft workouts and interviews. He is expected to attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago from May 15-21. Head coach Dennis Gates said recently that no final decision would be made until after that event.

"Because he's not that lottery pick on paper, he has to go through this process and we won't know until that Chicago combine that the feedback is where it should be for him and his family," Gates said. "So I just give him space, give him peace, but also give him counsel when he comes to me with questions about the process, right? Because this is his first time; this is my 20th year coaching so we've had guys in the past."

Over four seasons at Missouri, Brown has averaged 10.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 123 career games. His first season under Gates was by far his best as a Tiger. Brown averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. All of those numbers except for the rebounds were career-highs and he was a first-team all-SEC selection while leading the Tigers to 25 wins, including their first in the NCAA Tournament since 2010. He also shot 45.5% from three-point range, more than 20% better than any other season in his career.

"Most kids won't be at an institution for four, let alone five, years to be in position to be able to make the impact that he has made," Gates said. "Most kids have tapped out their ceiling of improvement. Kobe Brown has consistently improved and made a big jump. I think ultimately what NBA teams look at sometimes is not where a kid is, but what they've done. Kobe Brown has improved unbelievable amounts."