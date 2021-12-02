Kobe Brown is doing everything to try to lift Mizzou

Forty seven seconds into Missouri’s Tuesday game versus Paul Quinn, junior Kobe Brown reeled in his first rebound. Thirty nine minutes later, Brown was still in the game, corralling his final rebound — his 23rd — followed by his 19th and 20th points to cap off an historic night in an otherwise entirely forgettable game.

The Tigers were rightfully blowing out an NAIA team, and alongside Brown were freshmen Anton Brookshire, Sean Durugordon and Kobe’s brother, Kaleb — with the latter two only playing the final four minutes. Kobe, whose teammates aren’t shy about how important he’s been for them, probably shouldn’t have been in the game while up more than 30. And perhaps coach Cuonzo Martin was okay with him chasing history. But no matter the circumstances, it felt fitting.

Kobe was being looked to at the end of that game the same way he was when the ball was first tipped. The same way he’s been depended on in every game prior. And it’s going to be the same way for the remainder of the season if Missouri plans to remain relevant.

“He’s been our best player since the season started,” junior DaJuan Gordon said. “He’s bringing guys along to play better, as you see today we started to play better. Just seeing better makes everybody else have to step their game up.”

Kobe’s effort marked the first 20-point, 20-rebound performance by a Tiger since 1980. As much as Paul Quinn’s name and talent level will get tossed around, the junior forward was +45 in his 34 minutes. Missouri was outscored by 13 points when he wasn’t on the floor.

“He’s a good basketball player,” Martin said. “But he’s been in the program. He’s a three-year starter, so you expect him to play well in games like these. But I think the thing that makes him special: He’s a guy that just plays basketball. It’s not a case where, ‘I need to score the ball, get my shots’. He plays basketball. Get rebounds, find the open guy.”