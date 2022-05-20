Krings pitches Mizzou to 3-1 win in regional opener
Missouri Softball defeated Missouri State 3-1 in a pitchers duel Friday afternoon. Mizzou pitcher Laurin Krings led the way for the Tigers striking out 12 while only allowing one run in a complete game performance.
“It’s always amazing to play in front of your home crowd,” Krings said. "I felt way more prepared than last year.”
Brooke Wilmes started off the game with a diving catch in centerfield to rob Daphne Plummer of a hit. Wilmes continued her stellar play, adding three hits including two doubles and a run scored. The All-SEC centerfielder said that playing in a regional is nothing new and “my approach doesn’t need to change.”
Krings got into a jam in the third inning but left the bases loaded by striking out Missouri State slugger Alex Boze. In the bottom half of the inning, Mizzou’s Kendyll Bailey had an RBI groundout and added a second run via an error by the first baseman.
Missouri State cut the score to 2-1 when Annie Mueller singled to center in the top of the 6th. Krings again was able to strand the runner at second base to end the inning.
Mizzou, the No. 15 national seed, extended its lead back to two with an infield RBI single by Wilmes. Krings closed the door in the 7th improving her season record to 15-9 and keeping the TIgers in the winner's bracket.
Though winning 3-1, Missouri left a runner on base in every inning with a total of nine for the whole game.
“We have to look for better pitches in those situations and not press,” Missouri head coach Larissa Anderson said after the game. Anderson stated that the team felt the pressure and “without a doubt, you can feel a sigh of relief” getting this first win.
Missouri will play the winner of Friday’s matchup between Arizona and Illinois on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
