Krings pitches Mizzou to 3-1 win in regional opener

Missouri Softball defeated Missouri State 3-1 in a pitchers duel Friday afternoon. Mizzou pitcher Laurin Krings led the way for the Tigers striking out 12 while only allowing one run in a complete game performance. “It’s always amazing to play in front of your home crowd,” Krings said. "I felt way more prepared than last year.” Brooke Wilmes started off the game with a diving catch in centerfield to rob Daphne Plummer of a hit. Wilmes continued her stellar play, adding three hits including two doubles and a run scored. The All-SEC centerfielder said that playing in a regional is nothing new and “my approach doesn’t need to change.”

