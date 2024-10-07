Last looks: Missouri's 41-10 loss to Texas A&M

We're finishing off the deep dives this week with the defensive backfield. Here's a look at the corners and safeties.
Let’s take a couple of steps backward to the linebackers. Here's a dive into how the linebackers match up this week.
Kenyon Alston is working on visiting programs like Missouri, Iowa and Illinois and also considering others.
Five-star Luther Burden was the No. 4 player in the 2022 class and so far, he's backing up that ranking in a big way.
The Tigers offered wide receiver Kenyon Alston on Wednesday.
We're finishing off the deep dives this week with the defensive backfield. Here's a look at the corners and safeties.
Let’s take a couple of steps backward to the linebackers. Here's a dive into how the linebackers match up this week.
Kenyon Alston is working on visiting programs like Missouri, Iowa and Illinois and also considering others.