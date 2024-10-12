Last-minute predictions

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff - USA TODAY Sports)

Overall

Prediction: OK so overall prediction for this game is pretty easy, Missouri is going to win by a lot. We’ll see a good amount of rotational guys getting more snaps in the second half. The backups will still be able to handle business.

Key: This game HAS to look almost effortless. Coming off of last week’s disaster, the Tigers have to be able to enforce their will in every facet of the game against a lesser opponent. I’m sure you guys can tell by now that I like PFF and grading systems. I like numbers that can give more information than just watching was able to produce. But this game has to pass the eye test, and it has to do it easily. If it looks like there are any issues at all operating the game plan, then we’re going to be having even less fun conversations next week.

Offense

Prediction: Missouri is able to run the ball basically at will. Nate Noel will go over 100 yards if he gets more than 15 carries, but the Tigers might just keep him from taking on too much workload anyway. Brady Cook will look fine and I’m willing to bet Missouri forces the ball deep a could of times and runs a few designed QB runs to try to quite the ‘Is Brady hurt?’ talk.

Key: There can be no settling. If the Tigers are kicking more than one field goal with the first-team offense on the field, it’s an issue. The starters have to finish drives just to show that they can do it. This will be an opportunity to show the red zone execution has been worked on enough.



Defense

Prediction: Probably not a shutout, pitching three shutouts in a season would be very impressive, no matter the opponents. But less than 10 points allowed. I could see UMass hitting a deep pass in a defensive miscommunication, but that’s basically all the Minutemen get on the day.

Key: The pass coverage has to look better, especially on the outside. They don’t have quite as easy a test as the rest of the Tigers’ positional groups just because of Jakobie Keeney-James. The outside corners have to show that they’re capable of shutting down a key receiver, especially when they have an opportunity where they can send extra focus toward one guy instead of needing to spread it around the field.



MizzouToday

Prediction: Kenny is going to do a fantastic job of game coverage. Figured I’d let you guys know here, I have a wedding I’ve been committed to going to since long before the first conversation I had about this job (I know, a Saturday wedding in the fall. Gross. They’re not football people.) I figured since it’s a game at UMass, I wasn’t going to risk a fight with my girlfriend for it. This will be the only time this happens.

I’ll be kind of quiet after noon today and during the day tomorrow. But that doesn’t mean we don’t already have some stories ready to go for you guys tomorrow and I’ll be back Sunday night to make sure you’ve got plenty to read Monday morning.