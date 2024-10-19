Last-minute predictions: Auburn

Prediction: After looking into them all week, I don’t think Auburn is very good. But every SEC game is tough. I think Auburn’s major weaknesses are exactly where Missouri needs to gain some confidence, so I’ll say overall Missouri gets the job done and looks alright doing it.





Key: We haven’t seen Missouri look like the playoff-caliber team it was sold as at any point this year. This is the chance to do it and get some momentum rolling into the Tigers’ matchup of the season next week.

Missouri has to get the passing game rolling and figure out the most effective way for the offensive to function in the air.



