Last-minute predictions: Auburn

in other news
Season glance: Games 11-13
I'm continuing my breakdown of the Missouri basketball season with games 11-through-13.
Inside four-star WR Tyreek King's top eight schools
As his junior season winds up, Tyreek King has narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools.
The deep dive: Jarquez Hunter vs. Missouri's run defense
After looking at the Missouri run game and Auburn run defense, let's flip it around and see how the reverse matches up.
Mizzou offers Kirkwood athlete Jacob Eberhart, cousin of Markus Golden
Missouri offered Class of 2026 athlete Jacob Eberhart on Wednesday.
The deep dive: Missouri RBs vs. Auburn run defense
We spent yesterday talking about the quarterbacks, so let’s talk about the running games today.
in other news
Season glance: Games 11-13
I'm continuing my breakdown of the Missouri basketball season with games 11-through-13.
Inside four-star WR Tyreek King's top eight schools
As his junior season winds up, Tyreek King has narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools.
The deep dive: Jarquez Hunter vs. Missouri's run defense
After looking at the Missouri run game and Auburn run defense, let's flip it around and see how the reverse matches up.
Overall
Prediction: After looking into them all week, I don’t think Auburn is very good. But every SEC game is tough. I think Auburn’s major weaknesses are exactly where Missouri needs to gain some confidence, so I’ll say overall Missouri gets the job done and looks alright doing it.
Key: We haven’t seen Missouri look like the playoff-caliber team it was sold as at any point this year. This is the chance to do it and get some momentum rolling into the Tigers’ matchup of the season next week.
Missouri has to get the passing game rolling and figure out the most effective way for the offensive to function in the air.
Offense
Prediction: Missouri is able to throw the ball better than we’ve seen against other non-cupcake opponents. Brady Cook passes for more than 300 yards for the first time this season.
Key: I mentioned some of Auburn’s specific weaknesses earlier. One big one was the pass coverage outside of their main safety and main corner. That leaves a lot of receivers matching up with corners/linebackers they should be able to take advantage of. Missouri has to use those mismatches and get some rhythm in the passing game.
Defense
Prediction: Jarquez Hunter and KeAndre Lambert-Smith combine for a lot of yards and give Missouri fans some worrying moments. But a turnover in a key moment seals the win for Missouri.
Key: Take advantage of turnover opportunities! Auburn gives teams a lot of chances to take the ball away, Missouri has to do it when given the opportunity. I can think of at least two dropped interceptions against Texas A&M, and neither would have meant anything by the point in the game they came, but that can’t happen this week. If Missouri gets a chance to steal a possession, it has to take advantage.
Head on over to the Tiger Walk to discuss the game and so much more.
- WR
- OT
- S
- PRO
- APB
- OT
- DT
- OG
- SDE
- OLB