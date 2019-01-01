Quarterback: Drew Lock did almost everything he could in this one. He just needed to be about a foot taller. In his final game, Lock completed 23 of 38 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He did not turn the ball over. He brought his team most of the way back from a 16-point fourth quarter deficit. He made throws that will make NFL scouts drool. And he did almost all of it without a lot of his best skill position players. He needed one more play. FINAL GRADE: A-

Running Back: This is normally a grade for at least three players. Not today. It was Larry Rountree III all day long. The Tigers rode Rountree's hot hand (legs?) for 204 yards on 27 carries. His 55-yard option touchdown was the best run of the season. He was fantastic. And, like Lock, he needed to pick up one more yard. FINAL GRADE: A

Wide Receivers: This was Johnathon Johnson's best game. He had nine catches for 185 yards, including a momentum-swinging 86-yard touchdown catch on which he simply ran away from a defender that was right with him. Emanuel Hall made one huge play, but finished the game on the bench nursing an injury. Jalen Knox was close to some great plays, but couldn't hang on. Barrett Banister and Dominic Gicinto combined for five catches, 67 yards and a touchdown and filled in admirably with a lot of guys out. FINAL GRADE: B-

Tight Ends: Kendall Blanton had a season-high 35 yards on four catches and made an incredible touchdown grab in the second quarter. The run game flourished and Blanton and Daniel Parker Jr. share in the credit for that. FINAL GRADE: A

Offensive Line: Things didn't start well, but the line improved as the day went on. The Tigers averaged 6.3 yards per rush, eight yards per play and rolled up 637 offensive yards. Lock was not sacked. The only black marks are a couple of big penalties and the final three plays in which Missouri couldn't run for two yards. FINAL GRADE: B