Liberty Bowl Grade Card
MEMPHIS--We hand out the final grade card of the season following a 38-33 loss in the Liberty Bowl.
Quarterback: Drew Lock did almost everything he could in this one. He just needed to be about a foot taller. In his final game, Lock completed 23 of 38 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He did not turn the ball over. He brought his team most of the way back from a 16-point fourth quarter deficit. He made throws that will make NFL scouts drool. And he did almost all of it without a lot of his best skill position players. He needed one more play. FINAL GRADE: A-
Running Back: This is normally a grade for at least three players. Not today. It was Larry Rountree III all day long. The Tigers rode Rountree's hot hand (legs?) for 204 yards on 27 carries. His 55-yard option touchdown was the best run of the season. He was fantastic. And, like Lock, he needed to pick up one more yard. FINAL GRADE: A
Wide Receivers: This was Johnathon Johnson's best game. He had nine catches for 185 yards, including a momentum-swinging 86-yard touchdown catch on which he simply ran away from a defender that was right with him. Emanuel Hall made one huge play, but finished the game on the bench nursing an injury. Jalen Knox was close to some great plays, but couldn't hang on. Barrett Banister and Dominic Gicinto combined for five catches, 67 yards and a touchdown and filled in admirably with a lot of guys out. FINAL GRADE: B-
Tight Ends: Kendall Blanton had a season-high 35 yards on four catches and made an incredible touchdown grab in the second quarter. The run game flourished and Blanton and Daniel Parker Jr. share in the credit for that. FINAL GRADE: A
Offensive Line: Things didn't start well, but the line improved as the day went on. The Tigers averaged 6.3 yards per rush, eight yards per play and rolled up 637 offensive yards. Lock was not sacked. The only black marks are a couple of big penalties and the final three plays in which Missouri couldn't run for two yards. FINAL GRADE: B
Defensive Line: Missouri got almost no pressure in the first half. They picked it up in the second, but then struggled to tackle Chuba Hubbard in the final two quarters. More than any position on the roster, defensive end needs a massive influx of talent. FINAL GRADE: D+
Linebackers: Cale Garrett had eight tackles and Terez Hall and Ronnell Perkins each had five. Jamal Brooks, Nick Bolton and Brandon Lee each made a critical play. But the Tigers gave up 502 yards of offense and struggled to contain Oklahoma State for most of the day. FINAL GRADE: D
Secondary: Cam Hilton was going to be the MVP if Missouri came back and won. He had two interceptions (and dropped one in the first half), but to be fair, both came on terrible throws by Taylor Cornelius. DeMarkus Acy had probably his worst day at a bad time for the Tigers. Tyron Johnson, Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner combined to catch 20 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns. That's almost never going to be good enough to win a game. Oh, there were some penalties too. FINAL GRADE: F
Special Teams: There isn't even any need for an explanation anymore. Change nothing else except Missouri's repeated special teams gaffes and the Tigers probably win this game. FINAL GRADE: F
Coaching: There were a lot of strange decisions. The play calling was ultra-conservative in the first half and Missouri might have left a chance to get some points on the field at the end of the second quarter. Barry Odom said after the game he kicked an extra point down ten in the fourth quarter because so much time was left. It's impossible to predict how everything unfolds if the Tigers go for two there (or even if it would have worked) but the decision defied logic. Mizzou had to burn two timeouts with a lot of time left on the clock. There were (again) too many penalties. And to put the final play on the legs of Drew Lock, rather than his arm or Rountree, is going to haunt a lot of fans this offseason. The staff deserves credit for keeping the team engaged and coming back, but it deserves blame for a number of decisions that might have flipped the final score. FINAL GRADE: D