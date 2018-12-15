The biggest news of finals week for Missouri football centered around the arrest of part-time starting defensive end Tre Williams on charges of second-degree domestic assault. Williams played 439 defensive snaps--second among defensive ends to Chris Turner--and saw action in all 12 games this season.

Akial Byers and Turner are the likely starters for the December 31st game against Oklahoma State and senior Nate Anderson should see an uptick in action. But two freshmen could be thrown into the mix as well.

"We expect to play a role in a bowl game," freshman Jatorian Hansford said of himself and Trajan Jeffcoat. "But it’s all up to coach (Brick) Haley."

Jeffcoat played 124 snaps, seeing increased defensive action in the second half of the season. Hansford was on the field for just 30 plays defensively. Both played quite a bit on special teams.

"It’s really really important that they get some game experience regardless of what it is," Haley said. "Just get in the flow of the game, getting to understand what college football’s all about. That’s the biggest thing for us is just getting those guys out there and let them adapt to basically a new phase of their life."

For Hansford, the biggest adjustment to college football didn't come on the field.

"I think waking up every morning," he said. "It’s one of the hardest things. Once I get out of bed, I’m good, but waking up every morning 5 o’clock in the morning, I thought it was one of the hardest parts."

"Every now and then we give him a little reminder to make sure he’s on time," Haley said, laughing. "You think about it coming from high school, all those things are adjustments for them."

Haley praised the efforts of both freshmen this year, saying Jeffcoat is probably a little ahead of Hansford this season. Whether either sees a major increase in action in the Liberty Bowl remains to be seen, but both are key pieces for the Tiger defense moving forward.

"Shoot, I came a long way," Hansford said. "It’s been a struggle. I’m a freshman, college work has been tough, football practice, getting up in the morning. It’s been a struggle. But it all plays off. I’m loving it.

"I know I’ve got to wait my turn. I’m a freshman. I’m not rushing that. Coach Haley, he tells me my time’s going to come."



Maybe as soon as 15 days from now.