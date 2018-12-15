Liberty Bowl Notebook: December 15
Missouri returned to the practice field on Saturday morning for Liberty Bowl prep. Catch up on the latest news here.
The biggest news of finals week for Missouri football centered around the arrest of part-time starting defensive end Tre Williams on charges of second-degree domestic assault. Williams played 439 defensive snaps--second among defensive ends to Chris Turner--and saw action in all 12 games this season.
Akial Byers and Turner are the likely starters for the December 31st game against Oklahoma State and senior Nate Anderson should see an uptick in action. But two freshmen could be thrown into the mix as well.
"We expect to play a role in a bowl game," freshman Jatorian Hansford said of himself and Trajan Jeffcoat. "But it’s all up to coach (Brick) Haley."
Jeffcoat played 124 snaps, seeing increased defensive action in the second half of the season. Hansford was on the field for just 30 plays defensively. Both played quite a bit on special teams.
"It’s really really important that they get some game experience regardless of what it is," Haley said. "Just get in the flow of the game, getting to understand what college football’s all about. That’s the biggest thing for us is just getting those guys out there and let them adapt to basically a new phase of their life."
For Hansford, the biggest adjustment to college football didn't come on the field.
"I think waking up every morning," he said. "It’s one of the hardest things. Once I get out of bed, I’m good, but waking up every morning 5 o’clock in the morning, I thought it was one of the hardest parts."
"Every now and then we give him a little reminder to make sure he’s on time," Haley said, laughing. "You think about it coming from high school, all those things are adjustments for them."
Haley praised the efforts of both freshmen this year, saying Jeffcoat is probably a little ahead of Hansford this season. Whether either sees a major increase in action in the Liberty Bowl remains to be seen, but both are key pieces for the Tiger defense moving forward.
"Shoot, I came a long way," Hansford said. "It’s been a struggle. I’m a freshman, college work has been tough, football practice, getting up in the morning. It’s been a struggle. But it all plays off. I’m loving it.
"I know I’ve got to wait my turn. I’m a freshman. I’m not rushing that. Coach Haley, he tells me my time’s going to come."
Maybe as soon as 15 days from now.
FAMILY CONNECTION FOR ODOM
There are plenty of ties between Missouri and Oklahoma State going back to their days as conference mates in the Big Six, Big Eight and Big 12. But in this game, there are some even more personal ties for Odom.
Baron Odom, the son of Barry's brother Brad, is a freshman tight end for the Cowboys.
"That side of the family won’t talk to me," Barry Odom said with a smile. "My dad won’t talk to me. No return call from my mom so I see who they’ve sided with pretty quick. That’s the way it is. They’re not gonna get tickets, though. Not from me."
Baron Odom saw action in one game for the Cowboys this season. In seriousness, Missouri's coach downplayed the personal side of things.
"We've got three kids," Odom said of his conversations with his parents. "They're concerned about their grandkids. They don't really care about me anymore."
INJURY UPDATE
Wide receiver Nate Brown and cornerback Adam Sparks both returned as full participants in practice for the first time on Saturday. Both missed the last few games of the regular season with injuries.
"Nate was a little more limited, but Adam looked pretty good today. Nate, this was the most he’s done in quite a few weeks," Odom said. "We’ll see how Nate responds after being out there today, but it was good."
Sparks said "it's looking on the good side right now" about his chances to play in the Liberty Bowl. He had to watch his team go on a four-game winning streak down the stretch from the sidelines.
"It was painful, but I was happy for them. They was holding up," he said. "I was excited. It was good watching that though."
Freshman tight end Messiah Swinson, who tore his ACL during an August scrimmage, also continues to improve.
"I think he’s probably a couple weeks yet away from getting into real live activity on the field," Odom said. "He’s doing some individual drills. Looks really, really good. We’re just trying to make sure we don’t rush it too fast."
ODDS AND ENDS
*There has been no change to Tre Williams' status. He remains indefinitely suspended while the legal process plays out. He is scheduled for an arraignment on January 2nd.
*Odom noted preparing for the bowl game has been easier this year without having to worry much about changes in his staff. Joe Jon Finley left to take the tight ends position at Texas A&M two weeks ago. In the interim, analyst Garrick McGee is acting as Missouri's 10th full-time assistant, but Odom won't make any permanent decisions until after the Liberty Bowl.
"I will wait. Have got a decent amount of thoughts on the structure of how it will work," he said. "Garrick so far has filled in and done a great job. It’s been easier that transition because eh’s been and understands the offense and knows the kids and has relationships with the staff. He’s done a heck of a job since he’s been here in the analyst role and now being active one of the ten coaches."