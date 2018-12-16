Liberty Bowl Practice Notebook: December 16th
At the end of last year, Garrick McGee was fired as Illinois' offensive coordinator. His next stop was uncertain. That's when McGee picked up the phone to reach out to Barry Odom.
"I got a call that he may be looking so I was able to contact him," McGee said. "He was looking for somebody to study football non-stop."
Missouri and McGee were able to make a match thanks to a new development in coaching: the analyst. Each staff can have only ten full-time assistant coaches. These are the position coaches and the coaches that go on the road to recruit. But in recent years, staffs have added analysts, who are basically just studying football all day long.
"If we're preparing for one team then I would be ahead on the next team," McGee said. "Give you a chance to really take a step back from the offense that I've been running for 15 years or so and go into another offense and learn more about these RPO's and the tempo game and just be a part of what Derek (Dooley) has got going on. It's been a really fun ride."
But when tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley left for the same job at Texas A&M after the regular season, the experienced McGee was a natural fit to slide in as the interim tenth assistant.
"He's been around so many different siuations and different things,” offensive lineman Kevin Pendleton said. “He's really seen it all. So he was able to just make it a seamless transition. he's built a relationship with every player on this team, offense and defense, so no matter what position group it was, he'd be able to step in and do whatever we need to do to win this game."
Odom said on Saturday that he would not name a full-time replacement for Finley until after the Liberty Bowl. McGee is certainly a candidate to fill that spot, either coaching tight ends or wide receivers, but nothing is set in stone at this time.
"I just like coaching ball," McGee said. "I don't really see it as an audition. Hey, I like coaching football."
KNOX EXCEEDED HIS OWN EXPECTATIONS
There were high hopes for wide receiver Jalen Knox coming into his freshman season. Despite being mostly a running back in high school, Missouri coaches raved about Knox throughout fall camp. But even Knox himself didn't expect his freshman season to be this good.
"I surpassed my expectations," Knox said. "I really just expected to come in here and play my role and learn from the older guys on the team. Looking back on the season, I could not ask for more."
He caught 26 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns in year one. Twice he was named the SEC's offensive freshman of the week. Knox was one of only two true freshmen to see action offensively in all 12 of Missouri's game and he became a starter when Emanuel Hall and Nate Brown battled injuries for two-thirds of the season.
"After the Alabama game, I felt like I started understanding more what college football is and what's expected out of me," Knox said.
Next year, Knox will be a starter from day one. And he's got high hopes for the Tiger offense.
"I feel like we could be great and put up a lot of points," Knox said. "We can do the same thing that we did this year. Maybe even more."
BAKARE BIDES HIS TIME
Things didn't come quite as quickly on offense for freshman running back Simi Bakare. The Texas native saw action in five of Missouri's first ten games, but it was all on special teams. But in the final two games of the year, wins over Tennessee and Arkansas, Bakare broke into the rotation.
"I just worked hard throughout the season, just grinded through," Bakare said. "I was playing scout earlier through the year. They just believed in me and I was being productive.
"It felt good getting out there on the field and scoring my first touchdown."
He ended up with 11 carries for 53 yards and scored the first touchdown of his career. Missouri will bring back Larry Rountree III, Damarea Crockett and Tyler Badie next year, so Bakare will still have to battle for carries, but the freshman gave Missouri a legitimate fourth option in what should be one of the SEC's better backfields next season.
"They taught me the do's and don't's and how to become the best running back I can," Bakare said. "I think we're all different backs. We all just bring something different to the table."
UP NEXT UP FRONT
Outside of quarterback, Missouri's most significant offensive losses are probably on the line. Right tackle Paul Adams and left guard Kevin Pendleton will play their final games for Mizzou in Memphis.
Case Cook spelled Pendleton at times this year, but during bowl practices, Larry Borom has been working at left guard. He spent most of the season practicing at right tackle behind Paul Adams.
"I'll be able to grow and adapt to it. I'm willing to do anything to help us win," Borom said. "Every practice you're just fighting for an opportunity being able to play."
Along with Borom, redshirt freshman Hyrin Morrison-White will contend for one of the starting positions next season. Morrison-White backed up Yasir Durant at left tackle this season, but could also slide over to replace Adams on the right side.
"It really don't matter," Morrison-White said. "I get better on each side day by day.
"We got replacements at the guard and tackle spot and I think we can execute."
"I feel like we're both ready," Borom added. "I think we're going to be able to step in and pick up right where they left off. Just keep it rolling."