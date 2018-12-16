At the end of last year, Garrick McGee was fired as Illinois' offensive coordinator. His next stop was uncertain. That's when McGee picked up the phone to reach out to Barry Odom.

"I got a call that he may be looking so I was able to contact him," McGee said. "He was looking for somebody to study football non-stop."

Missouri and McGee were able to make a match thanks to a new development in coaching: the analyst. Each staff can have only ten full-time assistant coaches. These are the position coaches and the coaches that go on the road to recruit. But in recent years, staffs have added analysts, who are basically just studying football all day long.

"If we're preparing for one team then I would be ahead on the next team," McGee said. "Give you a chance to really take a step back from the offense that I've been running for 15 years or so and go into another offense and learn more about these RPO's and the tempo game and just be a part of what Derek (Dooley) has got going on. It's been a really fun ride."

But when tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley left for the same job at Texas A&M after the regular season, the experienced McGee was a natural fit to slide in as the interim tenth assistant.

"He's been around so many different siuations and different things,” offensive lineman Kevin Pendleton said. “He's really seen it all. So he was able to just make it a seamless transition. he's built a relationship with every player on this team, offense and defense, so no matter what position group it was, he'd be able to step in and do whatever we need to do to win this game."

Odom said on Saturday that he would not name a full-time replacement for Finley until after the Liberty Bowl. McGee is certainly a candidate to fill that spot, either coaching tight ends or wide receivers, but nothing is set in stone at this time.

"I just like coaching ball," McGee said. "I don't really see it as an audition. Hey, I like coaching football."