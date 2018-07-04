Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Liddell, Hall highlight Mizzou targets in new Rivals150

Keegan Pope • PowerMizzou.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Rivals released its newest iteration of the 2019 Rivals150 Tuesday, ahead of the Nike EYBL Peach Jam and Under Armour Circuit's second-to-last events in Atlanta next week. There hasn't been much mo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}