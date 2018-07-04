Liddell, Hall highlight Mizzou targets in new Rivals150
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Rivals released its newest iteration of the 2019 Rivals150 Tuesday, ahead of the Nike EYBL Peach Jam and Under Armour Circuit's second-to-last events in Atlanta next week. There hasn't been much mo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news