Around the SEC: March 1

As Missouri and Vanderbilt were heading to overtime, the rest of the SEC was packed with action. Here’s a look around the rest of Saturday’s slate as we hit the final week of the regular season. All rankings will be from the weekend.

Advertisement

(Photo by Randy Sartin - USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 Auburn 94, No. 17 Kentucky 78

The top-ranked Tigers jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first six minutes and never looked back on the way to another ranked road win. Miles Kelly led Auburn with 30 points, while Chad Baker-Mazara had 22 points and three steals. Tahaad Pettiford added 21 points and four assists off the bench. Johni Broome was held under 10 points for just the third time this season as he scored just nine points to go with six rebounds. Koby Brea led the No. 17 Wildcats with 21 points to go with six rebounds, while Andrew Carr had 20 points, Lamont Butler added 15 and Amari Williams had a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds, while also dishing out seven assists. Auburn shot 29-of-56 (51.79 percent) from the field, 12-of-26 (46.15 percent) from beyond the arc and 24-of-31 (77.42 percent) from the free-throw line. Kentucky shot 23-of-50 (46 percent) overall, 4-of-17 (23.53 percent) from deep and 28-of-38 (73.68 percent) from the line. No. 1 Auburn (27-2, 15-1) will play at No. 12 Texas A&M (20-9, 9-7) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. No. 17 Kentucky (19-10, 8-8) will host LSU (14-15, 3-13) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

South Carolina 72, Arkansas 53

Oh boy Arkansas, that’s rough. The Gamecocks opened the game on an 18-3 run that took almost 13 minutes off the board, then took a 32-14 lead into halftime. The Razorbacks fell behind by 30 midway through the second half before cutting the lead back to 19 by the final buzzer. Collin Murray-Boyles led South Carolina with 35 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists, while Nick Pringle had 19 points and nine rebounds. Zachary Davis added 10 boards and five assists. Karter Knox led Arkansas with 11 points and five assists, while Jonas Aidoo had a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards off the bench. South Carolina shot 25-of-53 (47.17 percent) from the field, 5-of-14 (35.71 percent) from 3 and 17-of-21 (80.95 percent) from the free-throw line. Arkansas shot just 15-of-52 (28.85 percent) overall, 3-of-22 (13.64 percent) from deep and 20-of-27 (74.07 percent) from the stripe. Arkansas (17-12, 6-10) will play at Vanderbilt (20-9, 8-8) at 9 p.m. Tuesday. South Carolina (12-17, 2-14) will host Georgia (18-11, 6-10) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Ole Miss 87, Oklahoma 84

In a game that had six ties and 12 lead changes, Ole Miss took the lead for good on a Sean Pedulla 3 with 19 seconds left, then Matthew Murrell hit two free throws to create the final margin. Pedulla led the Rebels with 26 points and five rebounds to go with three assists and two steals. Jaemyn Brakefield had 16 points and three assists off the bench, while Dre Davis had 13 points and Murrell had 10. Malik Dia added 10 points and four rebounds. Dayton Forsythe led the Sooners with 25 points and three assists off the bench, while Duke Miles had 15 points, five assists and four rebounds. Jeremiah Fears had 13 points, seven assists and five boards, while Sam Godwin added 12 points and three rebounds. Ole Miss shot 28-of-55 (50.91 percent) from the field, 8-of-24 (33.33 percent) from deep and 23-of-31 (74.19 percent) from the free-throw line. Oklahoma shot 27-of-51 (52.94 percent) overall, 10-of-22 (45.45 percent) from deep and 20-of-22 (90.91 percent) from the line. Oklahoma (17-12, 4-12) will host No. 14 Missouri (21-8, 10-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Ole Miss (20-9, 9-7) will host No. 5 Tennessee (24-5, 11-5) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 24 Mississippi State 81, LSU 69

After going into halftime down 37-35, the No. 24 Bulldogs ran away with a 46-32 second half to take a 12-point win over the team I’m still mildly convinced is the worst in the conference. Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 30 points to go with four rebounds, while Riley Kugel had 12 points. Cam Carter led LSU with 23 points, while Daimion Collins had 10 points and three boards. The Bulldogs shot 29-of-51 (56.86 percent) from the field, 7-of-21 (33.33 percent) from 3 and 16-of-22 (72.73 percent) from the free-throw line. LSU shot 25-of-64 (39.06 percent) overall, 9-of-36 (25 percent) from deep and 10-of-14 (71.43 percent) from the line. No. 24 Mississippi State (20-9, 8-8) will host Texas (16-13, 5-11) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. LSU (14-15, 3-13) will play at No. 17 Kentucky (19-10, 8-8) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 5 Tennessee 79, No. 6 Alabama 76

In the matchup of the weekend, the No. 6 Crimson Tide took a 42-38 lead into halftime, but the No. 5 Volunteers used a 10-2 run ending with 6:49 left to tie the game at 66 before taking the lead on two Jordan Gainey free throws that made it 70-68 with 4:06 to play. The teams tied two more times, including at 76 with 30 seconds left before Jahmai Mashack hit a buzzer-beating 3 to give put Tennessee in the win column. Gainey had 18 points off the bench to co-lead Tennessee, while Chaz Lanier had 18 points and four rebounds. Zakai Zeigler contributed 15 points and four assists, while Mashack had 11 points and six boards. Mark Sears led Alabama with 25 points and four assists, while Labaron Philon had 13 points, five steals and four assists. Aden Holloway added 11 points and Grant Nelson had 12 rebounds. Tennessee shot 26-of-61 (42.62 percent) from the field, 8-of-21 (38.10 percent) from 3 and 19-of-26 (73.08 percent) from the free-throw line. Alabama shot 25-of-60 (41.67 percent) overall, 9-of-24 (37.5 percent) from deep and 17-of-26 (65.38 percent) from the stripe. No. 5 Tennessee (24-5 11-5) will play at Ole Miss (20-9, 9-7) at 8 p.m. Wednesday. No. 6 Alabama (23-6, 12-4) will host No. 3 Florida (25-4, 12-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Georgia 83, Texas 67

The Bulldogs kept their tournament hopes alive, using a 46-point first half to take a 17-point lead into the break that was too much for the Longhorns to overcome in the second half. Silas Demary led Georgia with 26 points and four rebounds, while Blue Cain had 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Dakota Leffew had 11 points and three boards off the bench and asa Newell contributed 10 points and five rebounds. Arthur Kaluma led Texas with 15 points and seven rebounds to go with three assists, two blocks and two steals. Jayson Kent added 14 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Tre Johnson had 12 points and four assists. Jordan Pope added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. Georgia shot 29-of-56 (51.79 percent) from the field, 8-of-22 (36.36 percent) from 3 and 17-of-24 (70.83 percent) from the free-throw line. Texas shot 23-of-52 (44.23 percent) overall, 8-of-23 (34.78 percent) from 3 and 13-of-20 (65 percent) from the line. Georgia (18-11, 6-10) will play at South Carolina (12-17, 2-14) at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Texas (16-13, 5-11) will play at No. 24 Mississippi State (20-9, 8-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 3 Florida 89, No. 12 Texas A&M 70

The No. 3 Gators ran away from the No. 12 Aggies with a 45-34 first half before posting a nearly-identical 44-36 advantage in the second. Will Richard led Florida with 25 points and six rebounds, while Thomas Haugh added 17 points and Alijah Martin had 14 points and five rebounds. Alex Condon added 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks off the bench, while Walter Clayton had 10 points and four assists. Zurich Phelps led Texas A&M with 16 points and five rebounds, while Pharrel Payne added 14 points and eight boards. Wade Taylor contributed 11 points and four rebounds, while Solomon Washington had 10 points, four rebounds and three blocks. Florida shot 32-of-67 (47.76 percent) from the field, 14-of-33 (42.42 percent) from 3 and 11-of-16 (68.75 percent) from the free-throw line. Texas A&M shot 23-of-59 (38.98 percent) overall, 5-of-17 (29.41 percent) from deep and 19-of-28 (67.86 percent) from the line. No. 12 Texas A&M (20-9, 9-7) will host No. 1 Auburn (27-2, 15-1) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. No. 3 Florida (25-4, 12-4) will play at No. 6 Alabama (23-6, 12-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Here’s a look at how the SEC standings sit going into the final week of the regular season.