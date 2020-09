Game Day is finally here. Mizzou isn't allowing tailgates at the stadium, so we brought the tailgate home. Join us for interviews, analysis, a look around the SEC and the final words before Mizzou and Alabama kick off at 6:00.

Watch the Burgers' Smokehouse At-Home Tailgate right here live starting at 4:15 and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with all of our streaming coverage this season.