PowerMizzou - LIVE: Burgers' Smokehouse At Home Tailgate Tennessee

 LIVE: Burgers' Smokehouse At Home Tailgate Tennessee
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-03 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

LIVE: Burgers' Smokehouse At Home Tailgate Tennessee

Join us live for an interactive game day experience throughout the 2020 season. We'll get things started with the Burgers' Smokehouse At Home Tailgate show presented by Burgers' Smokehouse at 9:15 Saturday morning.

We've got interviews, analysis and your comments and questions leading up to the 11 a.m. kickoff between the Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers.

You can watch right here and join in the conversation live through the PowerMizzou.com You Tube Channel.

