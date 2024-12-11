Who's Mizzou talking to

Here’s a quick hitter rundown of a handful of portal players we know Mizzou is currently in communication with. Unlike yesterday’s story, this is not necessarily my preferred target list, it’s just a few guys we have confirmed are in communication with the Tigers. We already know Miller Moss is on his final visit day today and I broke down some of his stuff yesterday, so I’m leaving him off. That’s not a sign of any change, I just already did that. So if you want info on Moss, go here. Same with Nebraska linebacker Mikai Gbayor.

1. Devin Turner, DB from Northwestern

MizzouToday got confirmation from Devin Turner’s father on Monday that he will visit Mizzou. Tuner, who will be a senior in his final year of eligibility, played eight games and started three as a freshman for Northwestern in 2022, then started 12 games as a sophomore and started 10-of-11 games this season. He recorded PFF grades of 77.6 on defense and 79.5 in coverage as a safety splitting time lining up in the box (in front of the offensive line within 10 yards) or as a deep safety. His best individual game was against Illinois the final week of the regular season with a 90.4 defensive grade and 92.9 coverage grade. He allowed 14 catches on 23 targets for 139 yards through the year and the longest catch he allowed was 19 yards. He recorded three interceptions, two against Illinois, and two passes broken up, while allowing one touchdown.

2. Deshawn Warner, Edge rusher from kansas

Deshawn Warner announced on X he had received an offer from the Tigers. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and Rivals ranked him as the third best player in Arizona and eighth best edge rusher in the country. He turned down offers from UNLV, Nebraska, Texas, Washington, Michigan and Ohio State to go to kansas. In his freshman season, Warner played in 12 games and recorded two tackles. He recorded one quarterback hit and four hurries, but no sacks. He graded out at 45.0 as a defender and 54.5 as a pass rusher by PFF and played about 17 snaps per game. Warner will have three years of eligibility.

3. Jahlil Hurley, DB from Alabama

Cornerback Jahlil Hurley is visiting Mizzou this week his agent confirmed to MizzouToday on Monday. Hurley was a four-star recruit coming out of high school ranked as the No. 10 player in Alabama and the No. 9 corner in the country. He played on defense in only three games his redshirt-freshman season with the Crimson Tide in 2024, including playing 10 snaps against Missouri, his largest snap count of the season on defense. He also played on special teams more regularly, appearing in nine games. He recorded one tackle in 2024, it was against Mizzou. Hurley will have three years of eligibility.

4. Joseph Williams, WR from Tulsa

Joseph Williams told Rivals Mizzou is one of many schools that have reached out to him. He had not scheduled a visit to Mizzou as of Tuesday. In his freshman season at Tulsa, Williams played in 12 games, starting six of the final seven and playing more than 80 snaps in three of the final four games of the season. He recorded 30 catches for 588 yards and five touchdowns, with all five scores coming in a three-game stretch in Weeks 10, 12 and 13. He had six catches for 112 yards and a score against UAB, five receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns against East Carolina and six catches for 126 and one touchdown against USF. PFF graded him at 75.9 as an offensive player and 75.6 as a receiver. Williams will have three years of eligibility.

