PowerMizzou - LIVE: Burgers' Smokehouse Dance Class, Ole Miss

{{ timeAgo('2021-02-10 22:15:00 -0600') }} basketball

LIVE: Burgers' Smokehouse Dance Class, Ole Miss

Missouri faced Ole Miss in Oxford Wednesday night. We break down the game and take your calls on our post-game show.

Watch the show below, join us by calling (573) 234-4935 and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

You can also listen to a replay of the show in podcast form. We'll upload the audio after the show is over and you can listen here or wherever you subscribe to the PowerMizzou.com podcast.



