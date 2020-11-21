PowerMizzou - LIVE: On the Call vs South Carolina

Watch the show below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

Join Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde for a live watch-along as the Tigers take on South Carolina. Talk about the game with our staff and Tiger fans.

Get 25% off your first year and a $75 Nike or adidas gift card with our holiday specials

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter