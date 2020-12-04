 PowerMizzou - LIVE: SLUH 4-star Isaac Thompson's decision
football

LIVE: SLUH 4-star Isaac Thompson's decision

Gabe DeArmond
St. Louis University High School star Isaac Thompson is set to make his college decision at 4 p.m. this afternoon. Missouri and Michigan are thought to be the leading contenders, but Thompson claims more than 30 offers from some of the top programs in the country.

Sean Williams is in Chesterfield and PowerMizzou.com is streaming Thompson's announcement as it happens.

Watch the announcement below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.

