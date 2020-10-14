PowerMizzou - LIVE: The 573 Report, October 20th

LIVE: The 573 Report, October 20th
Until midnight Wednesday, you can sign up for a premium membership and get access to all of our content for just $12. Act now, this promotion expires at midnight!
New users click here to sign up
Registered users without a current premium account sign up here
Join Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde as we look back at the win over LSU and what it means for Mizzou. We break down the rest of the league, the postponement and scheduling issues and take your questions.
Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our live coverage throughout the 2020 Mizzou season and join the conversation.
573tees.com is an online apparel shop for all things Mid-Missouri. Expressing yourself has never been easier with one of our pre-designed print-on-demand t-shirts, hats and hoodies or a customized one just for you for any occasion. As a powermizzou.com member save 20% on your next T-Shirt by clicking here: POWERMIZZOU DISCOUNT