 PowerMizzou - LIVE: The 573 Report, October 20th
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-14 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

LIVE: The 573 Report, October 20th

Join Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde as we look back at the win over LSU and what it means for Mizzou. We break down the rest of the league, the postponement and scheduling issues and take your questions.

Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our live coverage throughout the 2020 Mizzou season and join the conversation.

